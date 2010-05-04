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HYDRO POWER PLANTS REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2012 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports utilisation of renewable energy resources
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €133 million to strengthen resilience of hydropower plants

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2012
20090485
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYDRO POWER PLANTS REHABILITATION
Ukrhydroenergo
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 467 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The multi-component project will refurbish and upgrade 21 conventional and pumped storage hydro power plant units at six power stations along River Dnieper in central Ukraine and is part of larger, long-term programme of the promoter, aimed at refurbishing all 100 units of their nine hydro power plants. The project is co-financed with World Bank and EBRD.

The programme will refurbish and upgrade 21 hydro power plant units situated in central Ukraine on the Dnieper River to extend the economical lifetime of these renewable energy assets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impacts of the project are evaluated acceptable, as the proposed Environmental and Social Management and Mitigation Plan (ESMMP) is implemented.

The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance of the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports utilisation of renewable energy resources
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €133 million to strengthen resilience of hydropower plants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports utilisation of renewable energy resources
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €133 million to strengthen resilience of hydropower plants
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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