HYDRO POWER PLANTS REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The multi-component project will refurbish and upgrade 21 conventional and pumped storage hydro power plant units at six power stations along River Dnieper in central Ukraine and is part of larger, long-term programme of the promoter, aimed at refurbishing all 100 units of their nine hydro power plants. The project is co-financed with World Bank and EBRD.
The programme will refurbish and upgrade 21 hydro power plant units situated in central Ukraine on the Dnieper River to extend the economical lifetime of these renewable energy assets.
The environmental impacts of the project are evaluated acceptable, as the proposed Environmental and Social Management and Mitigation Plan (ESMMP) is implemented.
The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance of the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
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