Rural Impulse Microfinance Fund II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investment in Rural Impulse II, a successor microfinance investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg with the objective of making debt and equity investments in microfinance institutions which provide financial services to the rural poor.
The Fund’s aim is to achieve the following objectives: (i) To provide an attractive financial return to investors, (ii) To strengthen the rural MFI’s financial structure (iii) To improve the outreach and impact of rural MFIs and provide opportunities to the rural poor.
Investee companies to meet minimum environmental standards to be specified and monitored by the Manager.
Not applicable
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