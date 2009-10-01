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RURAL IMPULSE MICROFINANCE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/06/2010 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB to support pioneering rural microfinance fund

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/06/2010
20090460
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rural Impulse Microfinance Fund II
Incofin Investment Management, (“Incofin IM” or the “Fund Manager”) is a leading Belgian microfinance investment management company with 5 microfinance investment funds under management, representing debt and equity investments in 68 MFIs in 27 countries or 3m clients over 3 continents. The company was incorporated in June 2009 as a spin off of Incofin, the Belgian social investor with 15 years of microfinance expertise, which successfully established itself as a professional asset manager for worldwide microfinance.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 10 million.
Up to EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment in Rural Impulse II, a successor microfinance investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg with the objective of making debt and equity investments in microfinance institutions which provide financial services to the rural poor.

The Fund’s aim is to achieve the following objectives: (i) To provide an attractive financial return to investors, (ii) To strengthen the rural MFI’s financial structure (iii) To improve the outreach and impact of rural MFIs and provide opportunities to the rural poor.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investee companies to meet minimum environmental standards to be specified and monitored by the Manager.

Not applicable

Other links
Related press
EIB to support pioneering rural microfinance fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB to support pioneering rural microfinance fund
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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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