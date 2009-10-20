Greek Local Authorities Framework

For schemes co-financed with Community grant instruments at programme level (Operational Programmes) a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) is required in order to comply with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC. Some of the schemes to be financed may fall under the requirements laid down in the European EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions.

For sub-projects either requiring an EIA or affecting a natural protected area (if any), the Promoters will provide the Bank with the non-technical summary of the EIA or demonstrate the appropriate approval of the scheme (according to the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).