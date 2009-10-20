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GREEK LOCAL AUTHORITIES FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/11/2013 : € 50,000,000
31/01/2014 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Greece: Further EIB support for local authorities

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2013
20090449
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Greek Local Authorities Framework
Local authorities in Greece, primarily municipalities and prefectures and their dependent public service companies.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Total facility of EUR 100 million
Total overall cost of schemes to be financed will exceed EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a framework loan to support medium-sized local authorities (of cities with more than approximately 50 000 inhabitants) and their dependent companies and other local/regional authorities in Greece. Individual loans will enable the borrowers to invest in the fields of transport, rehabilitation of streets/roads and improvement of traffic safety, educational infrastructures, cultural and historical heritage, public buildings rehabilitation, environmental improvement, energy efficiency and tourism infrastructure.

The project will facilitate and hasten the implementation of investments responding to the EU policy priorities. Schemes financed will contribute to the regeneration of the respective municipalities by improving the urban environment, according to the local investment and development strategies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For schemes co-financed with Community grant instruments at programme level (Operational Programmes) a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) is required in order to comply with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC. Some of the schemes to be financed may fall under the requirements laid down in the European EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions.

For sub-projects either requiring an EIA or affecting a natural protected area (if any), the Promoters will provide the Bank with the non-technical summary of the EIA or demonstrate the appropriate approval of the scheme (according to the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The promoters are subject to public procurement rules according to EU regulations, in particular, EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) are applicable.

Other links
Related press
Greece: Further EIB support for local authorities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: Further EIB support for local authorities
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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