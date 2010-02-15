Bizkaia Environmental Protection

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Territorio Historico de Vizcaya
The project concerns the implementation of (i) the remaining components of the regional solid waste master plan, and (ii) a water and wastewater investment programme.
The project will contribute to improving the quality of the waste management service in Vizkaya and represents an essential step to comply with the revised Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC) relating to waste prevention, to the reduction of the environmental impacts of waste generation and waste management, thereby strengthening the economic value of waste. The project will also contribute to pollution abatement through the improvement of the quality of the effluent that is discharged into surface water, and to improvements in the efficiency of water services.
The project consists of a number of investments in solid waste, water and wastewater assets. Compliance with SEA directive 2001/42/EC, EIA directive 97/11/EC and Habitats directive 92/43/EC amongst other will be assessed during appraisal.
Procurement for this project falls under directive 2004/17/EC and directive 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.
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