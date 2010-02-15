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BIZKAIA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Solid waste : € 24,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 96,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2010 : € 24,000,000
28/10/2010 : € 96,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2010
20090433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bizkaia Environmental Protection

Territorio Historico de Vizcaya

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicatively, up to EUR 120 million.
Indicatively, around EUR 248.9 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of (i) the remaining components of the regional solid waste master plan, and (ii) a water and wastewater investment programme.

The project will contribute to improving the quality of the waste management service in Vizkaya and represents an essential step to comply with the revised Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC) relating to waste prevention, to the reduction of the environmental impacts of waste generation and waste management, thereby strengthening the economic value of waste. The project will also contribute to pollution abatement through the improvement of the quality of the effluent that is discharged into surface water, and to improvements in the efficiency of water services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in solid waste, water and wastewater assets. Compliance with SEA directive 2001/42/EC, EIA directive 97/11/EC and Habitats directive 92/43/EC amongst other will be assessed during appraisal.

Procurement for this project falls under directive 2004/17/EC and directive 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications