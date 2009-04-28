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LGV BRETAGNE - PAYS DE LA LOIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 637,518,408.94
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 637,518,408.94
Transport : € 637,518,408.94
Signature date(s)
3/09/2015 : € 85,000,000
28/07/2011 : € 552,518,408.94
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 552.5 million for Brittany - Loire Region high speed rail line

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2011
20090428
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brittany–Pays de la Loire high-speed railway line
RFF (Réseau Ferré de France). RFF is an EPIC (public industrial and commercial corporation) established in 1997. It owns and manages rail infrastructure in France.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 600 million.
RFF estimates that the project will cost EUR 2 850 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Brittany–Pays de la Loire high-speed railway line project extends the Paris–Le Mans high-speed line in the direction of Rennes and Nantes. This is a new 182 km line carrying predominantly passenger traffic between Le Mans (Conneré) and Rennes (Cesson-Sévigné), to which 32 km of connections to the existing network will be added. The project does not include any new stations.

This is an inter-regional and European project, which aims to considerably improve services to Brittany and Pays de la Loire and enhance TEN-T in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures.
The EIA procedure was launched in connection with the process concerning the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP), which was obtained on 28 October 2007. The environmental aspects will be examined in the course of the project appraisal.

The promoter RFF is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/17/EC. Accordingly, the EIB will examine these procurement procedures at the appraisal stage.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 552.5 million for Brittany - Loire Region high speed rail line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 552.5 million for Brittany - Loire Region high speed rail line
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications