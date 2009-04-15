Flanders Urban Social Housing II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen (VMSW).
The project concerns a third loan with the counterpart Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen (VMSW), a centralised public funding vehicle, for the financing, in the years 2009 and 2010, of the multi-annual regional investment programme comprising the modernisation, rehabilitation and construction of social housing.
The project will comprise selected sub-projects of rental social housing to be implemented throughout the Flanders region which satisfy the EIB’s eligibility criteria on sustainable communities. The individual projects will be implemented by the local social housing associations (SHMs).
Not applicable.
Given the scale, location and nature of most projects –modernising and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is most likely no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will be further examined during appraisal. Compliance with the EU Directive 2002/91/EC on the energy performance of buildings (EBPD) will also be examined during appraisal.
The final beneficiaries, the social housing associations, fall under public procurement. The Promoter will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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