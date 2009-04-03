REGGEFIBER FIBER-TO-THE-HOME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Reggefiber Group BV
The project concerns the roll-out of a new passive optical fibre telecommunication access network in 33 cities in the Netherlands. The network will connect central nodes with individual households by optical fibres and will be available on an equal (“Open”) basis to all telecom operators interested in the provision of ultra high speed broadband services.
This project will assist in providing high speed broadband services, in competition with other existing platforms. The project supports the renewed Lisbon Strategy to roll out high-speed internet in order to stimulate innovation and keep Europe at the forefront of internet usage, and to reach the goal of a 30% high speed broadband penetration of the EU population.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban fibre roll-out and long distance transmission systems) do not fall under Annex I of Directive 85/337 EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35 EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Therefore it is not expected that the works will be subject to Annex II of the Directive. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
According to Utility Directive 2004/17/EC the Telecom sector is exempt from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. Hence the purchasing of the private promoter is not regulated. The effectiveness of the applied procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
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