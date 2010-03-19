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COLLEGES NORD DE FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Education : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2010 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: 30 new or renovated schools accessible to young people with restricted mobility

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2010
20090399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Schools in Northern France
Nord Department
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Up to EUR 550 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design and construction and/or renovation of thirty-five schools in the Nord Department of France.

A good level of education and a feeling of being properly included and integrated in society are essential for a country’s current and future economic situation and its social and intellectual development. The project will help to improve the human capital stock of the Nord Department.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves new buildings and extensions and/or renovation work for educational purposes. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for educational premises but this project could be regarded as an urban renewal project (Annex II to the EU Directive). This point will have to be examined during the appraisal.

Tendering procedures used for public buildings are required to comply with Community procurement directives (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC, as amended by Commission Regulation 1874/2004).

Other links
Related press
France: 30 new or renovated schools accessible to young people with restricted mobility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: 30 new or renovated schools accessible to young people with restricted mobility
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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