Autostrada Torino-Milano II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the upgrading of a 55-km long section of the A4 toll motorway between Torino – starting at Greggio – and Milano. It comprises: (i) widening and upgrading safety standards over the whole length of the highway; (ii) constructing a new alignment at Bernate – 5 km; and (iii) constructing the safety lane between the Malpensa Airport link and the Milano ring road – 15 km.
The Torino-Milano motorway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), and provides an important link between the areas of Milan and Torino and further to Lyon in France (east-west road corridor E70). The project is therefore eligible under Article 267 point (c) - Transport Projects of Common Interest.
The project is expected to significantly improve traveling time to users, as well as: (i) lower vehicle operating costs; (ii) lower the number of accidents thanks to wider lanes and new safety features; and (iii) lower emissions through less congestion.
Parts (5-km long new alignment, section widened from 3 to 4 lanes (construction of the safety lane)) of the project were screened to require an EIA in compliance with EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Compliance with EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be verified during appraisal during the mission. SEA Directive 2001/42/EC is not applicable due to the timing of project conception and implementation.
The project's compliance with applicable EU legislation will be checked, with respect in particular to publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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