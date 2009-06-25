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ZELIOS - PV PLANTS - FRANCE ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 163,851,940.47
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 63,851,940.47
Italy : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 163,851,940.47
Signature date(s)
19/11/2010 : € 13,474,042.91
19/11/2010 : € 15,579,820.56
15/04/2010 : € 17,383,176
15/04/2010 : € 17,414,901
21/02/2011 : € 50,000,000
21/02/2011 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Loreo - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrales photovoltaïques de Saint-Symphorien et de Beguey - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrale photovoltaïque de Bouloc - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Priolo - IT
Related press
France/Italy: EDF EN gets EUR 500 million for a solar projects’ programme

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/04/2010
20090390
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Zelios - PV Plants - France Italy

EDF EN

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 million.
Up to EUR 1 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment Programme including the construction and operation of land-based solar PV plants in France and both land-based and building integrated solar PV plants in Italy. Based on the portfolio currently envisaged, total installed capacity is estimated at 315 MW.

The project contributes to national and European targets for renewable energy generation and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. The project contributes as well to the deployment of one of the priority technologies identified in the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan. In addition, the project contributes to the expansion of PV thin films, which still represent a small share of the PV market, and thus to the development of alternatives to the dominant technology of PV crystalline silicon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental and social impacts are likely to be limited to visual effects for most of the solar PV installations. Based on current information, the investment programme falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. In line with the Bank's guidelines, the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be assessed during appraisal.

Neither the promoter nor the project companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Loreo - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrales photovoltaïques de Saint-Symphorien et de Beguey - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrale photovoltaïque de Bouloc - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Priolo - IT
Related press
France/Italy: EDF EN gets EUR 500 million for a solar projects’ programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France/Italy: EDF EN gets EUR 500 million for a solar projects’ programme
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Loreo - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrales photovoltaïques de Saint-Symphorien et de Beguey - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Centrale photovoltaïque de Bouloc - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Priolo - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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