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ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,644,584.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 64,644,584.08
Urban development : € 64,644,584.08
Signature date(s)
23/04/2010 : € 64,644,584.08
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko zadania inwestycyyjnego “Budowa centrum rekreacyjno – Sportowego w Zielonej Górze”
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na przebudowie ulicy Jędrzychowskiej w Zielonej Górze wraz z uzbrojeniem terenu
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na “przebudowie Trasy Północnej w Zielonej Górze w ciągu drogi krajowej nr 32”
Related press
Poland: PLN 250 million for the improvement of Zielona Gora’s municipal infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/04/2010
20090387
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Zielona Gora Municipal Infrastructure
The City of Zielona Gora
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 200 million (approximately EUR 47.3 million)
The estimated cost of the project is PLN 611 million (approximately EUR 144.5 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project considers a part financing of small and medium investment schemes in the City of Zielona Gora, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural and recreational facilities.

The project is a multi-scheme multi-sector framework loan to finance the strategic investments of Zielona Gora, as included in the three-year rolling annex to the municipal budget. Schemes are expected to be in the fields of transport and local roads modernisation, enhancement of energy efficiency (street lighting and public buildings), education facilities, cultural and historical heritage, recreational infrastructure and public buildings rehabilitation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be required to implement this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank will request to be informed of the actions/decisions taken by the Promoter and the Competent Authorities on the necessity of undertaking an EIA and on the impact on biodiversity of the schemes to be financed. All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national legislation. The Promoter will be required to organize the tenders in compliance with EU requirements. Application of EU procedures for the tender of contracts will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal, allocation and monitoring.

Related documents
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko zadania inwestycyyjnego “Budowa centrum rekreacyjno – Sportowego w Zielonej Górze”
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na przebudowie ulicy Jędrzychowskiej w Zielonej Górze wraz z uzbrojeniem terenu
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na “przebudowie Trasy Północnej w Zielonej Górze w ciągu drogi krajowej nr 32”
Other links
Related press
Poland: PLN 250 million for the improvement of Zielona Gora’s municipal infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko zadania inwestycyyjnego “Budowa centrum rekreacyjno – Sportowego w Zielonej Górze”
Publication Date
4 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78988274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090387
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na przebudowie ulicy Jędrzychowskiej w Zielonej Górze wraz z uzbrojeniem terenu
Publication Date
4 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78982985
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090387
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na “przebudowie Trasy Północnej w Zielonej Górze w ciągu drogi krajowej nr 32”
Publication Date
4 Oct 2017
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78967947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090387
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko zadania inwestycyyjnego “Budowa centrum rekreacyjno – Sportowego w Zielonej Górze”
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na przebudowie ulicy Jędrzychowskiej w Zielonej Górze wraz z uzbrojeniem terenu
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na “przebudowie Trasy Północnej w Zielonej Górze w ciągu drogi krajowej nr 32”
Other links
Summary sheet
Zielona Gora Municipal Infrastructure
Data sheet
ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Poland: PLN 250 million for the improvement of Zielona Gora’s municipal infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: PLN 250 million for the improvement of Zielona Gora’s municipal infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko zadania inwestycyyjnego “Budowa centrum rekreacyjno – Sportowego w Zielonej Górze”
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na przebudowie ulicy Jędrzychowskiej w Zielonej Górze wraz z uzbrojeniem terenu
Related public register
04/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ZIELONA GORA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - inwestycji polegającej na “przebudowie Trasy Północnej w Zielonej Górze w ciągu drogi krajowej nr 32”

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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