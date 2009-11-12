Zielona Gora Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project considers a part financing of small and medium investment schemes in the City of Zielona Gora, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural and recreational facilities.
The project is a multi-scheme multi-sector framework loan to finance the strategic investments of Zielona Gora, as included in the three-year rolling annex to the municipal budget. Schemes are expected to be in the fields of transport and local roads modernisation, enhancement of energy efficiency (street lighting and public buildings), education facilities, cultural and historical heritage, recreational infrastructure and public buildings rehabilitation.
The promoter will be required to implement this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank will request to be informed of the actions/decisions taken by the Promoter and the Competent Authorities on the necessity of undertaking an EIA and on the impact on biodiversity of the schemes to be financed. All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national legislation. The Promoter will be required to organize the tenders in compliance with EU requirements. Application of EU procedures for the tender of contracts will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal, allocation and monitoring.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.