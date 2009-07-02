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UK RENEWABLE FINANCING PROGRAM PHASE I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 503,496,503.52
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 503,496,503.52
Energy : € 503,496,503.52
Signature date(s)
9/11/2009 : € 167,832,167.84
9/11/2009 : € 167,832,167.84
9/11/2009 : € 167,832,167.84
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 3 - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Rusholme - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rusholme - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 1 - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 4 - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Glenkerie - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 4 - EN
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Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 2 - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.2 - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Millenium - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 2 - EN
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM Volume III
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Related public register
25/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRAIG GHEAL WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to £1.4 billion in new loans for onshore wind farms

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2009
20090382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK Renewable Financing Program Phase I

UK Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC). The Financial intermediary banks will be selected by DECC following a tender. Final beneficiaries are expected to be private sector operators.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 600 million.
Up to GBP 2,000 000 000.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of an onshore wind project pipeline through intermediary banks under framework loan. Individual projects should have granted grid access up to 2013 and cost below GBP 100 million.

The development of wind energy capacity will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. Electricity generation from onshore wind farms can produce electricity with substantially lower environmental impacts, particularly GHG emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project sub-schemes would fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), leaving it to the national environmental authority to determine whether a full EIA is required. The Bank will assess the financial intermediaries’ capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediaries during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM Volume III
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
25/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRAIG GHEAL WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Glenkerie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes Summary Contains - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Longpark - Scottish border - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Millenium - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 2 - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to £1.4 billion in new loans for onshore wind farms

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM Volume III
Publication Date
28 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
39749439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090382
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
39753127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090382
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRAIG GHEAL WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Publication Date
25 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58603813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090382
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM Volume III
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Related public register
25/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRAIG GHEAL WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Other links
Summary sheet
UK Renewable Financing Program Phase I
Data sheet
UK RENEWABLE FINANCING PROGRAM PHASE I
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Glenkerie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes Summary Contains - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Longpark - Scottish border - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Millenium - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 2 - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to £1.4 billion in new loans for onshore wind farms

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to £1.4 billion in new loans for onshore wind farms
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rusholme - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Glenkerie - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 1 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 3 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes Summary Contains - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Burnfoot vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hill of Towie - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Longpark - Scottish border - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 4 - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.1 - Part 2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milton Keynes - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Glenkerie vol.2 - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Millenium - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Pates Hill vol.2 - Part 2 - EN
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM Volume III
Related public register
28/11/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KELBURN WIND FARM (FL 20090382)
Related public register
25/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRAIG GHEAL WIND FARM (FL 20090382)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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