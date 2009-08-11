Danieli RDI

Summary sheet
The project consists of Danieli’s R&D-investments in iron and steel-making processes, including the construction of a pilot, rolling and forging mill for high quality, long steel products.
The project aims to attain higher production efficiency by better quality, lower energy consumption and enhanced environmental sustainability.
Although the investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, are expected not to necessitate an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the investment in the pilot forging line falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and therefore would require an EIA. During the project’s due diligence, the Bank’s services will verify the competent authority’s determination whether the project has been subject to an assessment.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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