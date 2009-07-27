AUTOROUTE A63 TEN PPP

Summary sheet
Under a 40-year concession, the successful tenderer is to upgrade to motorway standard and gradually widen to a three-lane dual carriageway the 102 km of the existing RN10-A63 between Salles (Gironde) and Saint-Geours-de-Maremne (Landes). In return, the concessionholder will have the right to collect tolls from the motorway users. The widening to a three-lane dual carriageway is planned in two stages: the first stage involves two sections of approximately 15 km each around Labouheyre and Castets; the second stage concerns almost all the sections not built during the first stage.
The project includes the construction of two cross-lane toll barriers north of Labouheyre and south of Castets (open road toll) and the construction of a parking facility for around 1 200 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) by extending the current parking areas or creating an additional area.
The project forms part of the trans-European network – the Atlantic corridor linking northern Europe to the Iberian peninsula. It is eligible for financing under EC Treaty Article 267(c) (Project of Community interest – development of trans-European transport networks). The project is consistent with the EIB's transport policy as established by Decision CA/409/07.
The project will serve to improve traffic safety and user comfort, thereby contributing to safer and swifter travel between urban centres in the Greater Bordeaux region and the Basque coast. The project has a threefold purpose: (1) inter-regional, since it connects regions along the Atlantic; (2) national, since it provides an alternative route for North-South traffic, avoiding Paris; and (3) international, as it links northern and southern Europe. Improving safety remains one of the project's key objectives. In particular, widening to a three-lane dual carriageway will optimise safety factors by providing a dedicated light vehicle lane barred to HGVs. The project will also help to address the chronic dearth of parking spaces for HGVs.
The EIA procedure, including the assessment of the impact on natural habitats and species of Community interest, was launched in connection with the process concerning the Declaration of Public Utility (DUP), which was obtained on 20 June 2008. Environmental measures were defined and their implementation will be examined in the course of the project appraisal, particularly in terms of their impact on the natural environment.
The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/17/EC. Accordingly, the EIB will examine these procurement procedures at the appraisal stage.
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