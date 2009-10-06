Marguerite 2020 Fund

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The European Investment Bank (EIB),
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC),
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP),
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW),
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO), and
Powszechna Kasa Oszędności (PKO)
Pan-European infrastructure fund for long term institutional investors to finance the implementation of strategic European policy objectives and projects in the Transport, Energy/Climate and Renewables sectors.
This Fund is designed to contribute to the European Economic Recovery Plan by financing the implementation of strategically important European policy objectives in Energy/Climate, Renewable and Transport sector infrastructures.
Due to their technical characteristics, some of the Fund’s investments may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA-Directive. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include a provision under which the Fund Manager should ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with Community and national law in relation to environmental protection.
The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of individual schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU legislation in relation to competition and award of public contracts.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.