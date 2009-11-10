SOGEFI ENERGY EFFICIENT TECHNO RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments for the development of new systems for efficient filtration of pollutant gases, particulates and CO2 emissions and for the development of new products contributing to the reduction of the weight of suspension flexible components and to the increase of safety for motor vehicles’ passengers.
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments aimed at the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions of carbon-dioxide from motor vehicles
The project covers R&D activities for engines and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC in respect to the construction of test benches for engines or permanent test tracks. Since the project concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized, it is unlikely that an EIA will be required by the Competent Authority.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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