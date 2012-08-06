BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION

Summary sheet
Financing of Robert Bosch GmbH's research and development (R&D), including R&D infrastructure, for the period 2012-2016 in a number of areas of clean car technology applications.
The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the construction of a new R&D centre in Renningen, Germany. The new R&D centre is to become the new hub of the Bosch Group’s research and advance engineering activities. This will therefore allow a more efficient use of resources, enhance increased collaboration and integration of different competencies, and result in increased efficiency of research work and projects. The new research campus will implement a sustainable energy and environmental concept.
The project also includes the promoter’s R&D investments, to be carried out in the period 2012-2016, for the development of advanced technology in the fields of power electronics and e-machines for hybrid and electric-vehicle platforms. The R&D investments will be carried out in Germany, in the area of Stuttgart.
The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been required by the competent authority, in conformity with the requirements of the EIA directive (2011/92/EU), as well as potential impact on nature conservation sites.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects, nevertheless the Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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