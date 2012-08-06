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BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2012 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2012
20090358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 732 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Robert Bosch GmbH's research and development (R&D), including R&D infrastructure, for the period 2012-2016 in a number of areas of clean car technology applications.

The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the construction of a new R&D centre in Renningen, Germany. The new R&D centre is to become the new hub of the Bosch Group’s research and advance engineering activities. This will therefore allow a more efficient use of resources, enhance increased collaboration and integration of different competencies, and result in increased efficiency of research work and projects. The new research campus will implement a sustainable energy and environmental concept.
The project also includes the promoter’s R&D investments, to be carried out in the period 2012-2016, for the development of advanced technology in the fields of power electronics and e-machines for hybrid and electric-vehicle platforms. The R&D investments will be carried out in Germany, in the area of Stuttgart.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been required by the competent authority, in conformity with the requirements of the EIA directive (2011/92/EU), as well as potential impact on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects, nevertheless the Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54871611
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090358
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
15 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79665898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090358
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Data sheet
BOSCH R&D CENTRE & CAR ELECTRIFICATION
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications