BSH Energieeffizienz F&E

Summary sheet
Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH
The project comprises the expenditures for the promoter’s Research, Development and Innovation programme for the development of energy efficient white goods and small home appliances.
The financing supports the promoter’s market leading research in improved performance, user friendliness, lower energy consumption and lower use of resources (such as water during operation) for a broad range of household goods.
The production of household appliances is not listed in EIA Directive 97/11. Operations under this project essentially concern non-polluting activities, namely research and development. No environmental problems are expected from this project. Compliance with applicable environmental regulations of production plants and operations, including verification if an environmental project evaluation was required to obtain construction and operations permits and if such evaluation included an Environmental Impact Assessment Study will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company to which EU Directives on procurement do not apply. The promoter usually carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is common in the industry.
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