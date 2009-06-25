Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HOPITAUX PRIVES DE METZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Health : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2009 : € 27,000,000
12/11/2009 : € 33,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: the EIB lends EUR 60m for new hospital in Metz

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2009
20090345
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hôpitaux Privés de Metz (Construction de l’hôpital Robert Schuman)

Association des Hôpitaux Privés de Metz (HP Metz)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
60 millions d’EUR.
120 millions d’EUR.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Ligne de crédit pour la construction de l’hôpital R. Schuman à Metz en France.

La construction du nouvel hôpital permettra dans un premier temps, de regrouper sur un seul site l’ensemble des activités chirurgicales, d’hépato-gastroertérologie, néphrologie et dialyse d’HP Metz, favorisant ainsi la prise en charge des patients.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le respect des directives communautaires et des réglementations nationales en matière de protection de l’environnement est requis.

Le respect des directives communautaires et des réglementations nationales en matière de passation des marchés est requis.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: the EIB lends EUR 60m for new hospital in Metz

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: the EIB lends EUR 60m for new hospital in Metz
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications