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AFRICA CAPITALISATION FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,553,883.94
Sector(s)
Services : € 28,553,883.94
Signature date(s)
16/08/2010 : € 28,553,883.94
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Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/08/2010
20090334
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Africa Bank Capitalisation Fund

IFC Asset Management Company

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 40 million.
Up to USD 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Africa Bank Capitalisation Fund (“The Fund”) is a USD 200 million (target). closed-end private equity fund set up as a joint IFI response to (i) address the needs of private commercial banks in Africa resulting from the difficult operating environment instigated by the global financial crisis and (ii) to prevent future crises from developing.

The Fund will have a counter-cyclical strategy aimed at providing systemic banks with a sound core business with critically needed and stabilising capital resources and speed up the economic recovery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund’s operational guidelines provide for environmental and social impact assessment in accordance with the Bank’s policies.

Not applicable

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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