Cardiology R&D

Summary sheet
A leading pharmaceutical company carrying out internationally reputable research and development activities.
The project concerns the research and development activities of a major European pharmaceutical company mainly aimed at the clinical development of novel cardiology drugs addressing an existing unmet need. Additionally, it comprises the pre-clinical development of early-stage compounds, as well as efforts associated with the regulatory approval process.
The project supports the development of new drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA, therefore, is not required by EU Directive 97/11 amended by Directive 2003/35. By the very nature of activities involved and the location of the sites, impact on the biodiversity of terrestrial, freshwater and marine environments will be negligible.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The project will be mostly implemented by experienced staff within in the promoter’s existing R&D organization, in co-operation with university hospitals and specialised contract service providers. The promoter has sound procedures for procuring specialised equipment and external services. These procedures are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
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