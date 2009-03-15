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DINA VCM-PVC PLANT CONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 34,000,000
Industry : € 34,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/04/2010 : € 34,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Croatia : EIB continues to support smaller projects and finances chemicals production upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/04/2010
20090315
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dina VCM-PVC Plant Construction
Dioki d.d. and its subsidiary Dina Petrokemija d.d
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million.
EUR 70 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns restart of an existing vinylchloride monomer (VCM) plant and the construction of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production plant at Dina’s industrial complex in Omisalj on the island of Krk.

The project aims at meeting local and international demand while improving the competitiveness of Dina and the environmental performance of the existing facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As an expansion of an existing chemical site, the project falls under Annex II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). No EIA has been required for the restarting and partial refurbishment of the VCM plant, while a full EIA has been conducted for the construction of the PVC plant. Approval was granted in May 2007.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives 2004/18/CE.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Croatia : EIB continues to support smaller projects and finances chemicals production upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia : EIB continues to support smaller projects and finances chemicals production upgrade
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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