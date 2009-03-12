SNAM Rete Gas Infrastrutture

Summary sheet
Construction of two new gas pipelines located between Massafra - Biccari (Puglia and Basilicata region) and Cremona – Sergnano (Lombardy region), and rehabilitation of a compressor station located in Melizzano (Campania region).
The financing of this project would primarily contribute to the security and diversification of energy supply, one of the Bank’s lending priorities. Moreover, the project schemes in the South are located in convergence regions, whose support is another EIB priority. The project is thus eligible under article 267 a) Convergence Objective, and 267 c) Common Interest.
The pipelines are subject to environmental assessments as required for Annex I type projects of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments; the environmental authorisations are pending. The rehabilitation of the existing compressor station falls under Annex II and has been determined by the Italian authorities not to require an EIA.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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