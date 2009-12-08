School Modernisation Programme

Summary sheet
Ministry of Education
22-26 Nemanjina Street
11000 Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
The support to the education sector will focus on assisting the Republic of Serbia: (i) in developing a strategy for investments in educational facilities; and (ii) developing and improving education infrastructure to be selected according to an investment prioritisation and decision support framework.
The objectives of the project are improved quality of learning conditions for students at all levels of pre-university education, increased equity in the education system and more efficient allocation and investment in physical infrastructure.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether any EIAs are required and the environmental effects of the project.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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