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TRAMWAY DE ROUEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2012 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: Rouen: EUR 60 million for 27 new high-capacity metro trains

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2012
20090270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rouen Tramway

CREA (Communauté d'Agglomération de Rouen - Metropolitan Community of Rouen)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers (i) the replacement by Communauté d'agglomération de Rouen (CREA) of the current fleet of trams by 27 larger trams, which will increase the service offering by 40%, and (ii) the adaptation of the network's infrastructure (termini, stations, bridges) to these new trams.

The project covers (i) the replacement by Communauté d'agglomération de Rouen (CREA) of the current fleet of trams by 27 larger trams, which will increase the service offering by 40%, and (ii) the adaptation of the network's infrastructure (termini, stations, bridges) to these new trams.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The trams will be produced in the manufacturer's plants, so the project does not come under Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended.

The other components concern improvements to existing tram lines. They come under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) depends on the decision of the competent authority. The need to conduct an impact assessment will be examined in the course of the final appraisal of the project.

As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, CREA is obliged to comply with public procurement procedures under French law (Public Procurement Code and Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/17/EC).

The public procurement consultations have already taken place and the contracts have already been awarded. Compliance with the regulations will be assessed in greater detail during the project appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: Rouen: EUR 60 million for 27 new high-capacity metro trains

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Rouen: EUR 60 million for 27 new high-capacity metro trains
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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