TRAMWAY DE ROUEN

Summary sheet
CREA (Communauté d'Agglomération de Rouen - Metropolitan Community of Rouen)
The project covers (i) the replacement by Communauté d'agglomération de Rouen (CREA) of the current fleet of trams by 27 larger trams, which will increase the service offering by 40%, and (ii) the adaptation of the network's infrastructure (termini, stations, bridges) to these new trams.
The project covers (i) the replacement by Communauté d'agglomération de Rouen (CREA) of the current fleet of trams by 27 larger trams, which will increase the service offering by 40%, and (ii) the adaptation of the network's infrastructure (termini, stations, bridges) to these new trams.
The trams will be produced in the manufacturer's plants, so the project does not come under Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended.
The other components concern improvements to existing tram lines. They come under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) depends on the decision of the competent authority. The need to conduct an impact assessment will be examined in the course of the final appraisal of the project.
As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, CREA is obliged to comply with public procurement procedures under French law (Public Procurement Code and Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/17/EC).
The public procurement consultations have already taken place and the contracts have already been awarded. Compliance with the regulations will be assessed in greater detail during the project appraisal.
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