European Roads Ukraine II

Summary sheet
The State Road Administration of Ukraine (Ukravtodor). Ukravtodor is a state agency, established under Ukrainian law, reporting to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
Contact person: Tereziya Babych
Head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department
The State Road Administration of Ukraine
The project concerns the rehabilitation and improvement of about 350 km of highways radiating from Kiev in central Ukraine, very largely on the extended TEN-T network or on the European Road network.
The project is expected to help improve operating and, to a lesser extent, safety conditions on these links, which represent some of the most heavily trafficked sections of the Ukrainian road network.
The roads generally cross flat terrain that is largely used for agricultural or forestry purposes with intermittent settlements becoming more frequent as you approach Kiev. If undertaken within the EU, the proposed works would fall either under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended.
The promoter is a public authority and, if operating as a contracting entity in the EU, would be subject to the provisions of the public procurement Directive 2004/18. The promoter will therefore be required to undertake procurement in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement which imposes the main mechanisms of the EC Directives.
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