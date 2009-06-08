ZON Next Generation Network

Summary sheet
ZON Multimédia – Serviços de Telecomunicações e Multimédia SGPS, S.A.
The project is the first phase of roll out by the promoter of a Next Generation Access network to offer advanced high speed broadband services in competition with the incumbent fixed line operator.
The project contributes to the policy objective of furthering the “Information Society” through the modernisation of fixed telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services.
The project will have a minor impact on the environment. The fibre optical cable will be installed inside existing duct infrastructure as far as possible. Electronic equipment will be installed inside the promoter’s existing office-type buildings and street cabinets and the network terminations at customer premises.
Telecommunications have been excluded from the scope of the EU Directive controlling the procurement of utilities. The procurement procedures followed by this private sector promoter and the costs of main project components will be assessed during appraisal.
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