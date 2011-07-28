TECHNOPOLES MAROC

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
MEDZ (GCD Développement)
http://www.medz.ma/
The project concerns the design, construction and commissioning of seven technopoles under the Kingdom of Morocco's national agreement for industrial emergence 2009-15. MEDZ, a subsidiary of Morocco's Caisse des Dépôts et de Gestion specialising in upgrading and development, has been given the job of constructing and managing these technopoles.
Following a preliminary examination, seven technopoles have been selected for the project. These are the most advanced projects containing major components in the fields of research, education and support for innovation.
The project concerns the upgrading of industrial zones. The environmental impact is to be examined on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the types of operation planned. In the European Union, an equivalent project would be covered by Annex II to Directive 97/11. In Morocco, Law No 12-03 on environmental impact assessments (Dahir No 1.03.60 of 12 May 2003, Official Bulletin No 5118 of 19 June 2003) includes in its Annex the "regeneration of urban areas" and "upgrading of industrial zones" as projects that are subject to an environmental impact assessment. The procedures followed for this project and the aspects covered in the EIAs will be addressed at the appraisal stage.
As a public operator, MEDZ is subject to tendering procedures under Moroccan legislation. In Morocco, Decree No 2-06-388 (of 5 February 2007; Official Bulletin No 5518 of 19 April 2007) sets out the terms and forms of government procurement as well as certain rules relating to the management and monitoring of contracts. Harmonisation of legislation, public procurement and financial services are priority objectives for the implementation of a new programme of economic integration between Morocco and the EU. The procurement procedures followed for this project will be addressed at the appraisal stage.
Integrated economic development zones
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