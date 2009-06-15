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REN-SISTEMA NACIONAL DE GAS NATURAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2009 : € 75,000,000
28/07/2009 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sines LNG Terminal expansion - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Carriço Underground Gas Storage expansion - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2009
20090252
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REN-Sistema Nacional De Gas Natural

REN Gasodutos SA
REN Atlântico SA
REN Armazenagem SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Estimated at EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of three schemes: the expansion of the LNG-Terminal in Sines, the construction of a compressor station at Carregado and the expansion of the Carriço underground storage.

To support the beneficiary’s investment plan which aims at reinforcing and extending the natural gas system throughout Portugal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes (with the exception of the compression station) need environmental assessments as required in the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments of 1997 and 2003. By their technical characteristics all schemes fall under Annex I or II of the directive.

Investments under the project are subject to the procurement procedures as defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sector.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sines LNG Terminal expansion - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Carriço Underground Gas Storage expansion - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications