Academic Research and Development

Summary sheet
Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Poland
The purpose is to co-finance the Republic of Poland’s eligible recurrent wage costs of scientists and academics employed in public scientific institutions and accredited public universities as well as costs for capital investments in science and technology infrastructure, laboratories and equipment. The investments will be allocated to public scientific institutions, universities and academic research teams based in all regions of the country.
The purpose of the project is to co-finance up to 50 per cent of eligible investment costs, the Republic of Poland’s budgetary outlays for capital investments in science and technology infrastructure and equipment, and up to 50 per cent of eligible recurrent costs of scientists and academics employed in public scientific institutions and accredited public universities in the fiscal years 2009 and 2010.
Poland is subject to applicable EU Law and has adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated by EU Directives. The promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of proposed R&D activities in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should be acceptable, but this will be verified during the appraisal.
Polish public procurement law fully complies with Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. However, the Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that investments comply with EU procurement directives.
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