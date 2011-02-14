TRAMWAY DE MONTPELLIER LIGNE 3

Summary sheet
Metropolitan Community of Montpellier (Communauté d'A gglomération de Montpellier)
The project consists of the construction of a third 22 km tramway line with 31 stops and the 0.5 km westward extension of Line 1. Line III will cross four municipalities in succession: Montpellier, Lattes, Pérols and Juvignac. The project also includes the acquisition of 23 40m-long tram-sets, each with a capacity of 300 passengers. Urban development and landscaping measures form an integral part of the project.
The project consists of the construction of a third 22 km tramway line with 31 stops and the 0.5 km westward extension of Line 1. Line III will cross four municipalities in succession: Montpellier, Lattes, Pérols and Juvignac. The project also includes the acquisition of 23 40m-long tram-sets, each with a capacity of 300 passengers. Urban development and landscaping measures form an integral part of the project.
The project comes under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC amended, which stipulates that the competent national authorities must decide whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is to be conducted. Under French law, the project is subject to an impact assessment as part of the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP) procedure. This procedure was completed in June 2007 and the project obtained a favourable opinion from the various government departments, including the environmental authority.
Procurement procedures will be in accordance with national legislation and EU directives.
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