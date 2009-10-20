Port of Koper Infrastructure Project

Summary sheet
Infrastructure projects in the Port of Koper consisting of:
- Construction of a 146m long new quayside (berth7C) within the PierI Container Terminal.
- Supply and installation of four new cranes for servicing post-Panamax vessels of up to 350m in length within berths 7B (existing) and 7C (new).
- In-filling and paving of hinterland lagoons behind berths 7A and 7B.
- Construction of hinterland storage facilities at berth7C.
- Acquisition of equipment and machinery
Loan to support infrastructure projects in the Port of Koper, in particular extension of Pier 1, to increase capacity of the only Sloveniain port located in the northern Adriatic Sea.
A formal EIA is required in compliance with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC. Compliance with the EIA Directive 2003/35/EC, biodiversity assessment requirements and status of environmental studies, consultations and authorisations will be reviewed during appraisal.
Luka Koper d.d. is the contracting authority for design, tender, implementation and supervision of the various project components. The works and the supply of equipment will be realised or installed by private contractors/suppliers on the basis of public tendering (including publication in the OJ of the EU Official Journal, if appropriate) – to be confirmed at appraisal.
N/A
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.