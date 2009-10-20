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PORT OF KOPER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 35,000,000
Transport : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/04/2011 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports investments at the Port of Koper

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/04/2011
20090229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Port of Koper Infrastructure Project
Luka Koper Pristaniski in Logisticni Sistem DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 135 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure projects in the Port of Koper consisting of:

  • Construction of a 146m long new quayside (berth7C) within the PierI Container Terminal.
  • Supply and installation of four new cranes for servicing post-Panamax vessels of up to 350m in length within berths 7B (existing) and 7C (new).
  • In-filling and paving of hinterland lagoons behind berths 7A and 7B.
  • Construction of hinterland storage facilities at berth7C.
  • Acquisition of equipment and machinery

Loan to support infrastructure projects in the Port of Koper, in particular extension of Pier 1, to increase capacity of the only Sloveniain port located in the northern Adriatic Sea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A formal EIA is required in compliance with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC. Compliance with the EIA Directive 2003/35/EC, biodiversity assessment requirements and status of environmental studies, consultations and authorisations will be reviewed during appraisal.

Luka Koper d.d. is the contracting authority for design, tender, implementation and supervision of the various project components. The works and the supply of equipment will be realised or installed by private contractors/suppliers on the basis of public tendering (including publication in the OJ of the EU Official Journal, if appropriate) – to be confirmed at appraisal.

Comments

N/A

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports investments at the Port of Koper

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB supports investments at the Port of Koper
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications