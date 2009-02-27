Torun City Bridge

Summary sheet
City of Torun
The project consists of the construction of a bridge and access roads on the Vistula river in the new course of National Road No 1 in Torun, which is part of the trans-European Transport Network, joining it with National Roads No 15 and No 80 in the section from Daszyńskiego Square to Łódzka Street. The total length of the new route is about 4.1 km.
The realisation of the project should permit to alleviate the current high traffic pressure on the only existing bridge and on the connected infrastructure on either side of the river, reducing traffic emissions and noise, while improving safety.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The new EIA Polish law, which is fully compliant with EU Directives, entered into force in November 2008. The present project is a new road connection, falling under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, therefore a full EIA has been carried out. Details will be checked at appraisal stage.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (mainly Directive 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.