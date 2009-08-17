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ATTICA SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,821,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 35,821,000
Education : € 35,821,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2014 : € 16,721,000
11/04/2014 : € 19,100,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/04/2014
20090188
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Attica Schools PPP
Public sector.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
n.a.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction and facility management of 24 new schools in the Attica region in Greece under a 27-year Partnership Agreement.  The project will be procured as two separate PPP sub-projects, concerning 14 and 10 schools each.

The project, involving a partnership with the private sector, forms part of the strategy of the Ministry of National Education and Religious Affairs to eliminate double shift schools, replace leased schools and upgrade existing publicly owned school buildings.

Environmental aspects

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project can be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify, during appraisal, the EIA screening decision taken by the Competent Authority.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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