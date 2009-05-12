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ANA AIRPORT EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 72,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 72,000,000
Transport : € 72,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2009 : € 72,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2009
20090180
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANA Airport Extension

Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million.
Currently estimated at EUR 140 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of Faro Airport on the Portuguese mainland and Ponta Delgada (Joao Paulo II) Airport on the island of San Miguel in the Azores. The primary purpose of the work at Faro is to adapt and expand the terminal, airside and landside facilities.

The project is aimed at improving the aircraft operating conditions in Ponta Delgada and at improving the profitability of Faro airport. Both airports fall within the TEN and are located in Convergence and Phasing-out regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter has confirmed that the development work at Faro and Ponta Delgada requires a formal EIA. The EIAs have been completed, public consultation has taken place and initial rulings provided by the competent authority. Approval has been given subject to certain conditions being met that will be further reviewed by the Bank’s services during subsequent appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of both project components are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. The tendering procedures adopted by the Promoter will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications