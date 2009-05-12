ANA Airport Extension

Summary sheet
Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA)
The project concerns the development of Faro Airport on the Portuguese mainland and Ponta Delgada (Joao Paulo II) Airport on the island of San Miguel in the Azores. The primary purpose of the work at Faro is to adapt and expand the terminal, airside and landside facilities.
The project is aimed at improving the aircraft operating conditions in Ponta Delgada and at improving the profitability of Faro airport. Both airports fall within the TEN and are located in Convergence and Phasing-out regions.
The Promoter has confirmed that the development work at Faro and Ponta Delgada requires a formal EIA. The EIAs have been completed, public consultation has taken place and initial rulings provided by the competent authority. Approval has been given subject to certain conditions being met that will be further reviewed by the Bank’s services during subsequent appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of both project components are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. The tendering procedures adopted by the Promoter will be further reviewed during appraisal.
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