RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA VI (TEN)

Summary sheet
The project consists of a 3-year investment programme (2009-2011) aimed at reinforcing and extending the promoter’s transmission electricity network throughout Spain. The main purpose of the project is to cover the demand increase in some areas of the system, including the supply of the high speed train infrastructure, and to support the connection and the efficient operation of traditional and renewable generation resources. The project includes the HVDC submarine cable system, known as Rómulo, for interconnecting the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.
The project will promote the development of the electricity transmission network of Spain and will be implemented mainly in areas designated as convergence regions (stricto sensu, phasing in and phasing out). It will support the connection and the efficient exploitation of traditional and renewable generation resources, and improve security of supply through the creation of additional transmission capacity.
By their technical characteristics the project schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates and seabed fauna and flora. The specific requirements of the Spanish environmental legislation, the promoter’s application thereof and the status of the environmental approvals of the project schemes will be investigated during appraisal. This includes addressing potential negative impacts on sites of nature conservation.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement rules in accordance with the Directive 2004/17/EC. The details of procurement for the project schemes will be investigated during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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