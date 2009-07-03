Sviluppo Integrato Reggio Emilia II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Municipality and the Province of Reggio Emilia
The project will support European interest schemes under the medium-term investment programmes of the Municipality and the Province of Reggio Emilia, including upgrading of primary and secondary schools (buildings), RDI, sustainable urban transport, cultural heritage, improvements to the urban environment and sustainable urban renewal.
The medium-term investment plans of the Province and Municipality of Reggio Emilia aim at contributing to the balanced development of the region, in accordance with the objectives established by article 267 of the EC Treaty, particularly paragraph (c). The Project would enhance sustainable economic growth and employment generation, through an improvement in the competitiveness of Reggio Emilia’s economic tissue.
Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on Natura 2000 areas (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to EU directives. All schemes shall be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds shall be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
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