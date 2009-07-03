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SVILUPPO INTEGRATO REGGIO EMILIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Education : € 18,000,000
Urban development : € 42,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2009 : € 9,000,000
14/12/2009 : € 9,000,000
14/12/2009 : € 21,000,000
14/12/2009 : € 21,000,000
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Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for local authorities in Emilia Romagna

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2009
20090158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Integrato Reggio Emilia II

Municipality and the Province of Reggio Emilia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 60 million.
Up to EUR 260 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support European interest schemes under the medium-term investment programmes of the Municipality and the Province of Reggio Emilia, including upgrading of primary and secondary schools (buildings), RDI, sustainable urban transport, cultural heritage, improvements to the urban environment and sustainable urban renewal.

The medium-term investment plans of the Province and Municipality of Reggio Emilia aim at contributing to the balanced development of the region, in accordance with the objectives established by article 267 of the EC Treaty, particularly paragraph (c). The Project would enhance sustainable economic growth and employment generation, through an improvement in the competitiveness of Reggio Emilia’s economic tissue.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on Natura 2000 areas (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to EU directives. All schemes shall be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds shall be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for local authorities in Emilia Romagna

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
Italy: EUR 160 million for local authorities in Emilia Romagna
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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