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ARAGON SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 10,640,000
Telecom : € 27,360,000
Health : € 44,000,000
Education : € 58,000,000
Urban development : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2009 : € 10,640,000
8/07/2009 : € 27,360,000
8/07/2009 : € 44,000,000
8/07/2009 : € 58,000,000
8/07/2009 : € 60,000,000
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Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 200 million for public investment in Aragón

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2009
20090142
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Aragón Sustainable Development
Comunidad Autónoma de Aragón
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Up to EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the financing of small and medium size investment mainly in the areas of health care, education, ICT, natural environment and urban renewal.

The Bank was requested to consider supporting the financial contribution of the Region for eligible schemes in the areas of (i) ICT, (ii) RDI, (iii) education, (iv) health, (v) social inclusion, (vi) urban transport, (vii) culture, (viii) cultural heritage, (ix) administration, (x) social housing and (xi) environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

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Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 200 million for public investment in Aragón

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 200 million for public investment in Aragón
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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