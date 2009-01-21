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SOFIA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 43,500,000
Transport : € 43,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2009 : € 43,500,000
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB boosts infrastructure and small companies

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2009
20090121
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sofia Municipal Infrastructure

City of Sofia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 35 million.
Up to EUR 70 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of three of the main traffic nodes of Sofia’s road network.

Improvement of the quality of circulation and road safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a Member State, Bulgaria has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives (85/337/EC, as amended, and 2001/42/EC). The schemes would most likely fall outside both Annex I and II of the EU EIA Directive, however this screening will be performed by the Competent Authority on a case-by-case basis. Details on each scheme will be checked at appraisal stage, when the relevant specific information is available and can be analysed.

The promoter is a public entity subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into national legislation. Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Procurement procedures are therefore satisfactory to the Bank.

Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB boosts infrastructure and small companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB boosts infrastructure and small companies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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