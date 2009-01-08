London Array Offshore Windfarm

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Summary sheet
London Array is sponsored by E.ON, DONG Energy and Masdar
The project is the 1st phase of an envisaged 1,000 MW offshore wind farm off the UK coast. Phase 1 will consist of 175 turbines and have a capacity of 630 MW.
The project aims at helping the UK to achieve its ambitious target of electricity consumption based on renewable energy sources in 2020.
By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II-project according to the EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. A comprehensive EIA was conducted including a detailed biodiversity assessment. Planning approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation.
The promoter is not subject to EU procurement directives (Utilities Directive 2004/17) for the purchase of the project’s equipment as the concession to build an offshore wind farm was granted following a competitive tender (Round 2) launched by the UK government.
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