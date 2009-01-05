Katowice Municipal Infrastructure III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The City of Katowice
The operation concerns a multi-scheme, multi-sector investment loan to support ten eligible small and medium-scale infrastructure schemes inscribed in the medium- and long-term investment plans of the city of Katowice, the capital of the Silesian Region (Slaskie voivodship).
Support of the City’s Multiannual Investment Programme.
As a local authority of a Member State, the City of Katowice is obliged to follow the relevant EU legislation regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implements all the schemes under this Investment Loan in compliance with the relevant EU directives. All the relevant project key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are both suitable for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.