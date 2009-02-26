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MFB MID CAP LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/10/2010 : € 100,000,000
8/06/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
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Hungary: EIB continues to support with EUR 341 million smaller projects and student loans
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Hungary: EIB lends EUR 100m for projects by mid-cap companies

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/06/2009
20090091
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MFB Mid Cap Loan

MFB MAGYAR FEJLESZTÉSI BANK ZRT.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
Not apllicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated credit line for mid cap companies in Hungary.

The proposed mid cap loan is fully consistent with the strategic priority given to convergence financing by the Bank. The loan is expected to be mainly utilised for the financing of investments in the industry and services sectors. The proposed loan is therefore eligible under Article 267 paragraph (c) of the EC Treaty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Intermediary will be required to ensure compliance of projects financed under the EIB loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

The Intermediary will be required to ensure compliance of projects financed under the EIB loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support with EUR 341 million smaller projects and student loans
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 100m for projects by mid-cap companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support with EUR 341 million smaller projects and student loans
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 100m for projects by mid-cap companies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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