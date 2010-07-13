Edison Gas Storage

Summary sheet
Edison Stoccaggio S.p.A.
The project consists of the conversion of onshore depleted gas fields into underground gas storages (UGS). The project involves drilling wells, and installing associated processing facilities and pipeline connections.
Natural gas storage facilities play an important role in providing flexibility and security of gas supply in a sector characterised by large variations in demand and rigid supply. The project will provide for additional withdrawal capacity during peak demand periods as well as increased working gas capacity. It is a trans- European energy network of Common Interest (Decision 1364/2006/EC - Annex III).
Given its technical characteristics the project falls under the Annex I of the EC EIA directive (85/337 and amendments). It is understood that the promoter has undertaken EIAs for some of the relevant sites. To be verified during appraisal.
The procurement for the project will follow the requirements of EU directive 2004/17/EC as transposed into Italian legislation.
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