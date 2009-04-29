Pirelli RDI & Competitiveness

Summary sheet
Pirelli Tyre S.p.A
The project includes two parts: (i) the promoter’s investments in the period 2009-2012 for R&D and Innovation, aimed at improving the product and process performance as well as their environmental impact and (ii) the promoter’s investments in tooling, machinery and new advanced production processes, directly related to the implementation of the results of the promoter’s R&D activities; these investments will be carried out within the newly refurbished production site of Settimo Torinese.
The project corresponds to the EC policy orientations to promote both private sector and competitive innovation and the protection of the environment.
A part of the project concerns investments in R&D and innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised and for which an EIA is not required by EIA Directive 83/557/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Another part of the project mainly concerns the investments in tooling, machinery and production processes. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence and whether an EIA is required by EIA Directive 83/557/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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