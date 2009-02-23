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METRO DE BARCELONA ESTACIONES PPP (A)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2010 : € 200,000,000
9/07/2010 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2010
20090061
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Metro de Barcelona Estaciones PPP

Infraestructures Ferroviaries de Catalunya

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 700 million.
Approximately EUR 2 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 51 stations of the new 49 km metro Line 9 in the city of Barcelona, to be developed through four long-term DBFO concession agreements corresponding to the four sections in which the project has been divided.

To improve connections of the Line 9 to existing underground, commuter and long distance railways, including two intersection points with the new high-speed rail link Madrid-Barcelona-France and the city’s airport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive and, following the corresponding requests by the environmental authority, all environmental impact processes judged necessary have been successfully completed.

The promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. The promoter is subject to EU public procurement regulations (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/CE), as demonstrated through several similar operations financed by the Bank in the past concerning Line 9.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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