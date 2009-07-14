BTA Toll Road

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Private sector operation
The Boulevard Turistico del Atlantico (BTA) project involves the construction, as part of a 30 year Design Build, Finance and Operate (DBFO) concession contract, of a 123 km toll road in the Samaná peninsula in the north of the Dominican Republic. The project consists of the rehabilitation of 99 km of existing road (Nagua-Sánchez-Samana-El Limón-Las Terrenas) and the construction of some 24 km of new road from Las Terrenas to Majagual, close to the El Catey international Airport. The project is a natural extension of the Autopista de Nordeste (AdN) motorway, connecting the capital Santo Domingo with the tourist destinations on the Samaná peninsula.
The Samaná peninsula is regarded as a tourist destination with good potential and as such represents a priority of the DR Government. Both the AdN and BTA toll roads significantly reduce travel time between the capital, Santo Domingo, the El Catay international airport and the tourist destinations on the Samaná peninsula.
A full EIA has been conducted, risks assessed and mitigation measure put in place. Thus, the environment impact of this project is considered acceptable to the Bank.
The procurement procedures employed by the promoter will be reviewed by the Bank.
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