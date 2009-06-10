EADS Innovative Design R&D

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Airbus S.A.S.
The project aims at developing innovative solutions in the civil aerospace sector in order to reduce fuel burn, emissions and noise and to minimise the environmental impact of the whole production chain. Measures will include improved aerodynamic design, advanced materials, optimised flight control systems, more electric aircraft systems and more efficient production technologies.
The project will contribute to improving technology in the field of aircraft design, bringing about positive environmental results in terms of lower CO2 and other harmful emissions. Such technology is in line with proposed EU legislation on reducing pollutant emissions and will contribute to improving the competitiveness of the European aerospace industry.
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation activities that will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised. Overall, the project is not expected to have a significant impact on the environment, while the final product will have a positive environmental impact on a per passenger-km basis, due to substantial reductions of harmful emissions and noise compared to the fleet currently in service.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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