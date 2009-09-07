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ISLAND&COASTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 25,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 5,000,000
Transport : € 7,500,000
Composite infrastructure : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
15/09/2011 : € 5,000,000
15/09/2011 : € 7,500,000
15/09/2011 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports the upgrading of infrastructure with EUR 85 million

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2011
20090035
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Island Infrastructure Facility
Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of multi-sectoral investment schemes in the context of the Islands Act and based on principles of the National Island Development Programme (NIDP); both are strategic documents for the islands’ sustainable development.

The project is expected to comprise small-sized schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure (including water, sewerage and electricity supply), social infrastructure and environmental protection, to be implemented over the period 2010-2013, and will benefit 58 local communities in 7 coastal-island counties.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be required to comply with the provisions of EU environmental legislation (namely SEA, EIA and nature conservation areas; respectively Directives 2001/42/EC, 85/337/EEC as amended, 92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC). The transposition of EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings directives (2002/91/EU) will be assessed.

The projects will be small and procurement will comply with national regulations. Where necessary, EU procurement protocols will be followed (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC).

Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports the upgrading of infrastructure with EUR 85 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports the upgrading of infrastructure with EUR 85 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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