Medio Ambiente Castilla-La-Mancha

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla-La-Mancha
Reforestation and implementation of more effective measures to prevent forest fire, mitigation of soil erosion and regeneration of natural habitat.
The Bank’s project will co-finance selected actions in Castilla-La Mancha’s Campañas de Prevencion y Extinción de Incendios Forestales 2008-2013 and the Plan de Restauracion del Rodenal (Guadalajara), including reforestation, purchase of fire-fighting equipment, undertaking of engineering works, implementation of forest management techniques to minimise fire risk, and improvement of technical expertise.
The project, an investment loan covering regional campaigns to improve forest fire-fighting and facilitate recovery of burned areas, is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. These include improved forest ecosystem health, increased greenhouse gas sequestration and contribution to nature protection objectives.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures which should comply with directive 2004/18/EG.
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