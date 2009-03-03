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IMMORENT CEE REGIONAL LOAN FOR SMES I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/05/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB bolsters SME financing in CEE via Erste Group’s network by EUR 440 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/05/2009
20090014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Immorent CEE regional Loan for SMEs I

Immorent Aktiengesellschaft

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB loan for SMEs to finance small and medium-sized projects according to the Bank’s eligibility criteria, to be carried out primarily by SMEs in new Member States with Immorent presence and in Austria.

Financing of investments of small/medium scale promoted notably by SMEs, mid-cap enterprises or municipalities. Through the financial intermediary, the credit line would provide long-term funding contributing to the development of term-finance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

New Member States and Austria have harmonised environmental legislation with EU regulations. Within the framework of the EIB loan for SMEs, the Borrowers will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, as appropriate.

The national legislations regarding public procurement are fully in line with the EU directives. The Borrowers will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives, in particular for the award of public sector contracts, as may be appropriate.

Other links
Related press
EIB bolsters SME financing in CEE via Erste Group’s network by EUR 440 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB bolsters SME financing in CEE via Erste Group’s network by EUR 440 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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